News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Jul 24, 2024 1:51 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2024 1:51 PM
Enrollment Coming Up for Pawhuska Schools
Ty Loftis
Students going to Pawhuska Public Schools this fall will have the ability to enroll beginning on Monday, August 5th and running through that Wednesday at the elementary cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For students enrolling for the first time, parents or guardians will need to being immunization records, a birth certificate and CDIB card if applicable. As a reminder, students entering the seventh grade will need to have their Tdap shot. Additionally, if students don't have a Pawhuska address, they will have to get a transfer.
