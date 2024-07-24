Posted: Jul 24, 2024 11:26 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2024 11:26 AM

Nathan Thompson

The former manager of Family Crisis and Counseling Center in Bartlesville was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for bank fraud and tax evasion.

69-year-old Deanna Rachel Long will serve 12 months and one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release. She will also be required to pay nearly $280,000 in restitution and more than $96,000 to the IRS.

Long was hired in 2012 as the manager of Family Crisis and Counseling Center and had responsibilities over the financial records and bank accounts. Federal prosecutors say Long began embezzling money to fund personal expenses and a gambling addiction just two years after she was hired.

Court documents show Long embezzled more than $278,000 from FCCC and failed to file tax returns for more than eight years through 2022.

State court records show Long was arrested numerous times for passing bogus checks, pleaded guilty to bogus check charges and pleaded guilty to embezzling from two previous employers.