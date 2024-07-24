Posted: Jul 24, 2024 10:14 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2024 10:14 AM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville Public Schools will have a new Pom Coach for the 2024-2025 season. Gloria Castillo has been appointed to that position. A press release states that Castillo served as an assistant pom coach last year and that Castillo has a lot of experience and knowledge that will serve well in this role.

Castillo also coached in the CSM All Star Dance Program in Bartlesville and Tulsa. In that role, she taught students a broad range of dance styles. Castillo graduated from Bartlesville High School and was a student of the year recipient. She also served as captain of the pom squad.