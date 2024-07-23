Posted: Jul 23, 2024 1:24 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2024 1:24 PM

Ty Loftis

After the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump's life, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle had been under a lot of pressure to take action. Cheatle did so on Tuesday by making the decision to step down from her post.

Following that resignation, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford issued the following statement on that resignation:

"Many of us called for the Director's resignation so the American people could regain trust in Secret Service's ability to do their primary task. Even after the Director's resignation, questions still need answered. I will continue to demand oversight and push for reform in the days ahead."