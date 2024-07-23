Posted: Jul 23, 2024 1:01 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2024 1:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The 53rd annual Kihekah Steh Pow-wow to honor all veterans is taking place this weekend in Skiatook. The grand entry is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Gourd dancing will take place nightly as well.

Children through the age of 15 will have a stomp dance on Friday, senior women will perform on Saturday and senior men will perform on Sunday. Parking and entry is free to the event.