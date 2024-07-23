News
City of Bartlesville
Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home Turning 100
Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home will be celebrating its 100 year anniversary on Wednesday and the public is invited to attend for a day of fun-filled activities. Funeral Director Tim Howell talks about the all-day open house and other festivities they are planning.
In a time of so much instability, Howell says the fact that they have been around for 100 years is a testamant to good leadership.
The Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home is located at 710 S. Dewey Ave. in Bartlesville.
