Posted: Jul 23, 2024 12:50 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2024 12:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home will be celebrating its 100 year anniversary on Wednesday and the public is invited to attend for a day of fun-filled activities. Funeral Director Tim Howell talks about the all-day open house and other festivities they are planning.

In a time of so much instability, Howell says the fact that they have been around for 100 years is a testamant to good leadership.