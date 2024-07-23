News
Local News
Posted: Jul 23, 2024 10:21 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2024 10:21 AM
Green Country Rodeo Begins Thursday
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville Round-Up Club presents the 43rd Annual Green Country Rodeo beginning Thursday evening and running through Saturday.
Appearing on Community Connection, Tammy Falleaf and Virginia Sloop with the Round-Up Club invited all to this nine-event rodeo that includes entertainment for the whole family, along with some special deals for children, law enforcement and veterans.
Admission to the Green Country Rodeo is $10 at the gate, $5 for children 7-12 and children 6 and under are admitted free. The evenings begin at 7 p.m. with Mutton Bustin' and Grand Entry is at 8 p.m. nightly. Vendors and food trucks are on-site.
The Bartlesville Round-Up Club Rodeo grounds are located on Highway 60, just west of the Bartlesville city limits, near the airport. KRIG 104.9 will be broadcasting live from the rodeo on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
« Back to News