Posted: Jul 23, 2024 10:01 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2024 10:01 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,500 contribution to SAFE-NOW, whose mission is to provide emotional, social and medical support to all individuals affected by sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

The funds from the donation will be used to support SAFE-NOW’s third annual Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Conference for Law Enforcement and other professionals held on October 4th at Tri County Technology Center.

David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank - Bartlesville Region, presented the check to SAFE-NOW board president Shelly Holdman and executive director Teresa Watson.

“We are honored to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Nickel said. “SAFE-NOW is doing good work in our community to support victims of violence and advocate for those who need it most.”

"We are grateful to the Arvest Foundation for this generous donation and for its outstanding support of our Bartlesville community,” Holdman said.