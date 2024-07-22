Posted: Jul 22, 2024 5:13 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2024 5:20 PM

Tom Davis

On Monday, Congressman Josh Brecheen and several members of the House Homeland Security Committee participated in a bipartisan visit to Butler, Pennsylvania—the site of the assassination attempt of President Trump.

“On this trip, it was eye-opening to see that there were approximately 30 different buildings with roofs within 500 yards of where President Trump was speaking. It is ridiculous that the outer perimeter was this vulnerable and not a single drone was in the air providing surveillance. Additionally, the highest fixed point, the water tower, should have also been manned by a counter-sniper team,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen. “Several of us, including a 70-year-old colleague, easily walked on the gently sloping roof where the shooter was stationed and ultimately killed. U.S. Secret Service Director Cheatle’s excuses are ridiculous, she is not a credible leader, and she should resign immediately.”

Earlier on Monday, Congressman Josh Brecheen introduced the Secret Service Readiness Act, which directs the Director of the Secret Service to implement sex-neutral fitness evaluation standards for Secret Service Special Agents and Uniformed Division Officers.