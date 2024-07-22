Posted: Jul 22, 2024 3:40 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2024 3:53 PM

Chase McNutt

A Kansas man was seen in Washington County Court Monday for failing to register as a sex offender. Jason Lee Johnson last registered his Ochelata address in December of 2023. Johnson was convicted on second-degree rape in the state of Wyoming back in 2010 and is a level three lifetime offender.

Earlier this year, a Washington County Deputy received an anonymous tip that Johnson was no longer living at his previous Ochelata address. Multiple phone calls were made to Johnson with no answer about his move.

According to an affidavit, Johnson allegedly moved to Wichita in December and had not been seen by his wife since then. Johnson allegedly became involved in another relationship in Kansas and moved states without notifying authorities of the move.

He was given a $10,000 bond and his next court date is set for August 9th.