Posted: Jul 22, 2024 1:46 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2024 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health System has had to make some adjustments to its mobile medical unit schedule. They will continue to serve the Skiatook, Fairfax and Hominy communities this week.

On Tuesday, they will be visiting the Osage Casino in Skiatook. On Wednesday, the mobile unit will be at the Osage Nation Fitness Center in Fairfax and on Thursday, they will be at the Hominy Community Center. Each day, they will be helping the public from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, you can call 918-287-9300.