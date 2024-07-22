News
Osage Nation
Posted: Jul 22, 2024 1:46 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2024 1:54 PM
New Mobile Medical Unit Schedule for Osage Nation
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation Health System has had to make some adjustments to its mobile medical unit schedule. They will continue to serve the Skiatook, Fairfax and Hominy communities this week.
On Tuesday, they will be visiting the Osage Casino in Skiatook. On Wednesday, the mobile unit will be at the Osage Nation Fitness Center in Fairfax and on Thursday, they will be at the Hominy Community Center. Each day, they will be helping the public from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, you can call 918-287-9300.
« Back to News