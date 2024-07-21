Posted: Jul 21, 2024 1:33 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2024 1:33 PM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement after President Biden announced he is withdrawing from the 2024 Presidential Race.

“If President Biden is not well enough to be the next Democrat nominee, he is not well enough to continue serving as President. President Biden should resign immediately,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen. “Whoever is the Democrat nominee is going to have a tough time defending the Biden-Harris record, which has been marked by historic inflation, crime, and wide-open borders. The American people have seen enough.”