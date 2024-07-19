Posted: Jul 19, 2024 3:24 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2024 3:24 PM

Tom Davis

A tragic collision on Interstate 44 east of 193rd E Ave has resulted in the death of Jason L. Hurd, a 50-year-old resident of Nowata, Oklahoma. The incident occurred around 8:56 PM within the city limits of Catoosa, in Rogers County.

According to authorities, Hurd was riding a 2018 Kawasaki ZX1400 motorcycle westbound on I-44 when he failed to negotiate a curve. His motorcycle crossed over the grass median into the eastbound lanes, colliding head-on with a 2023 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Jayson D. Jones of Claremore, Oklahoma.

Upon impact, Hurd suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Catoosa Fire Department. Meanwhile, Jones, who was driving the Ford F150 eastbound, was transported by Pafford EMS to St Johns hospital in Tulsa as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, she was treated and released with no reported injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the cause of the collision was Hurd's failure to maintain his lane while negotiating the curve. Weather conditions at the time were reported as clear, and the roadway was dry. Both drivers were equipped with seatbelts, and the airbags in Jones's vehicle did not deploy.

The condition of Hurd at the time of the incident is currently under investigation, while Jones's condition was described as apparently normal.

Local authorities continue to investigate the details surrounding this tragic accident on I-44.