Posted: Jul 19, 2024 2:53 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2024 3:45 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday on two felony counts of animal abuse. Braiden Wait was arrested after five dogs were found locked in various rooms at a homee he had previously been renting on the 300 block of N Oak St. with no air conditioning, water, or food for a week.

According to an affidavit, the police contacted the property owner about the situation and asked them to come unlock the house to check on the dogs. The property owner had let the dogs out after arriving and gave them food and water.

Police noticed that multiple dogs were emaciated, stumbling and disoriented. When police made contact with Wait, he was in Colorado on a job and said he had paid somebody on Craig’s list to take care of the animals.

Wait later admitted that he had been lying and told police he had fallen on hard times but had planned on giving the dogs to the SPCA. He was given a $25,000 bond and his next court date is set for July 26th.