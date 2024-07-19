News
Posted: Jul 19, 2024 2:32 PM
Pawhuska Woman is Missing
Ty Loftis
An 18-year old Pawhuska woman went missing on Wednesday evening and hasn't been seen since. Keri Casey was last seen leaving her house in the Pawhuska area and headed to a friends house.
Casey is 5-5, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Casey was last seen wearing a black Call of Duty T-shirt. She was wearing black and white shorts with leopard print slip-on shoes carrying a brown crossbody bag. Casey also has excema scars on the back of her knees and portions of her arms.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Pawhuska Police Department at 918-287-4545.
