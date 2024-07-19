Posted: Jul 19, 2024 2:32 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2024 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

An 18-year old Pawhuska woman went missing on Wednesday evening and hasn't been seen since. Keri Casey was last seen leaving her house in the Pawhuska area and headed to a friends house.

Casey is 5-5, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Casey was last seen wearing a black Call of Duty T-shirt. She was wearing black and white shorts with leopard print slip-on shoes carrying a brown crossbody bag. Casey also has excema scars on the back of her knees and portions of her arms.