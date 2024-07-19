Posted: Jul 19, 2024 10:42 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2024 10:42 AM

Ty Loftis

Five million dollars has been made available through the Osage Nation Small Business Program. The U.S. Treasury State Small Business Credit Initiative has made this possible and hopes to assist the local economy within Osage County and Osage owned businesses throughout the United States. Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear hopes this will ultimately improve their relationship with financial institutions:

“Osage Nation is an extraordinary community of artists, makers, entrepreneurs and visionaries. Investing in Osages is a winning strategy to build a more successful economy and we are proud to launch this program to help our people reach their professional goals.”

These loans can range from $10,000 to $20 million and the maximum loan participation is ten years.