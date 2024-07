Bartlesville resident Stan Stevens, the Executive Director of the Oklahoma GOP, recently shared his experiences from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where former President Donald Trump clinched the official nomination of the Republican Party for his re-election bid.

Reflecting on his week at the convention, Stevens described it as highly intense. He highlighted impactful moments such as Nikki Haley's compelling speech, urging unity and support for the GOP candidate. He also commended Senator Marco Rubio of Florida for effectively setting the stage with his address.

Regarding the selection of JD Vance as the Vice Presidential nominee, Stevens expressed admiration for Vance's upbringing amidst challenging circumstances. He noted Vance's deep empathy and understanding for people facing adversity.

Overall, Stevens conveyed a sense of enthusiasm and significance surrounding the convention proceedings, emphasizing key speeches and the strategic choices made by the party.