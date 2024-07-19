Posted: Jul 19, 2024 8:44 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2024 8:44 AM

Tom Davis

Get Real Ministries presents its montly Jesus Bruger event at noon on Saturday, July 20 at 411 West 14th Street in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited everyone to Jesus Burger andbe fed spirituality and physically with others that have recovered from ALL kinds of addictions, and life struggles that have been healed or being healed. Shiloh said, "We will fight the fight with you! Come witness the Miracles on 14th Street."

Rando said they will be having it outside unless the weather is bad.. then it will be inside the grey warehouse behind FYC gas station, across from Get Real Ministries.

There will be baptisms, free food, free clothes, and free love all paid for by Jesus. ALL are welcomed.

Get Real Ministries, 411 w 14th st. Bartlesville ,Ok

BUS SCHEDULE

11:15am Agape

11:25am Light House