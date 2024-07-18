Posted: Jul 18, 2024 2:55 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2024 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will be holding an event on Friday evening, which will allow guests to paint the town's cityscape. This monthly event is being hosted by, "Boots and Brushes Paint Bar" in the temporary art gallery.

A tutorial will be provided on how to best go about painting the downtown skyline. Participants will also be able to tour the museum's special exhibit, "Our Oily Past: The Phillips Family."