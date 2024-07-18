Posted: Jul 18, 2024 1:31 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2024 1:31 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Broadband Project is expanding in an effort to help its citizens over the age of 55. After receiving a grant in 2022, they began installing broadband into communities across Osage County and wanted to make that service free those over the age of 55.

Service across Osage County isn't great, but they are working to improve upon that, as Assistant Principal Chief RJ Walker explains.