Tom Davis

Whether you are a recent high school grad, a current high school student or even an adult looking to make a change, Tri County Tech is well worth your consideration.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Student Success Advisors Braden Schovanec and Randall Jones gaves updates on what's happening for all who are considering Tri County Tech.

Braden stressed that Orientation Day is Tues, August 6,2024, at Tri County Tech. Please email Bradent for more details at Braden.Schovanec@TriCountyTech.edu

Braden reminded everyone that Tri County Tech programs are FREE to high school students in Nowata, Osage, and Washington county, where they can earn industry certifications, explore career passions, and even earn up to 40 hours of college credit. Successful futures are built by driven students and instructors that challenge them to be the best they can be.

Tri County Tech's district includes Barnsdall, Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey, Pawhuska, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, South Coffeyville, Wesleyan Christian School, and Wynona. We also serve homeschool and virtual students. When students complete our program, they are ready to enter the workforce or continue their education. Students will earn elective, math, science, or computer credits.

Randall Jones reminded everyone that Adult and Flex Classes are filling up. He also reminded all that the home construction classes are in quarters and not semesters and that you can find more information on all adult classes at https://tricountytech.edu/adult

Whether that change is to learn a new skill or prepare for a new exciting career, we have your back. You’ll experience state-of-the-art technology and world-class customer service no matter what type of training you need.

Randall said that each qualified instructor holds years of relevant experience and is invested in helping you become the best version of yourself. They will expose you to countless opportunities and introduce you to potential employers; Tri County Tech's average adult graduate lands a job paying $18 an hour. Pick from various class styles that cater to working adults just like you. An easy application process and our in-house financial assistance program, The Tri County Tech Foundation, will make this life-changing decision as smooth as possible.

Flex programs are designed for adult students seeking more flexible schedules. Whether you are looking to start a new career or advance in your current one, this is your path. These programs are one or two nights a week and possibly some Saturdays. Most are completed in just one school year.