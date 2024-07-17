Posted: Jul 17, 2024 9:19 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 9:19 PM

Chase McNutt

The Doenges Ford Indians Wednesday night played a single game for the start of pool play in the AABCA Stan Musial World Series. The Indians battled the OK Lookout and came out on top, 5-2. The Indians fell behind 2-1 after one inning but very quickly bounced back in the third when they scored four runs.

Brendan Asher got the four run third inning started with this double that cleared the center fielders head and rolled to the wall.

Nik Johnson would add two more runs after a double of his own before the Indians were retired in the inning, leading 5-2.

The story of the day was Carlos Lopez on the mound. Lopez went five innings and struck out eight of the 15 batters he saw on 90 total pitches. Luke Fox came in in relief and picked up where Lopez left off.

Fox struck out the first five batters he saw to help close the door on the Lookout before Bashford threw out a baserunner for the final out of the game.

Indians improve to 20-12-1 on the season and are playing in the championship of their pool Thursday night at 6:30 in a game we will have for you on KWON and KWONTV.com