Posted: Jul 17, 2024 1:34 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 1:35 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

A good mystery is something that a great many people enjoy. From spy movies, to true crime podcasts, to detective novels featuring iconic duos mysteries make up a good portion of entertainment.

What if you could play a starring role in your own mystery?

Heath Clouse, adoptions and transportations specialist at the Washington County SPCA, introduces the world's greatest super-sniffer and man's best friend.

Not only can Sherlock multitask, but he will also be in charge of keeping you in shape, sniffing out the truth, and making you the most beloved dog owner by mystery enthusiasts everywhere.

Nothing gets past that long nose and those super sized ears…not even a crumb.