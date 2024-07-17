Posted: Jul 17, 2024 12:31 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 12:31 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court Wednesday on the charge of indecent exposure. John Branstetter was arrested just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning at an OnCue Convenience store.

According to an affidavit, Branstetter is alleged of flashing multiple people outside of the store. When police arrived, Branstetter said that he did not flash anybody and that it may have been a hologram of himself.

He was given a $25,000 bond and his next court date is set for July 19th.