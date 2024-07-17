Posted: Jul 17, 2024 10:18 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 10:18 AM

Ty Loftis

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is right around the corner. Students attending Barnsdall Public Schools will have the opportunity to enroll during the last week in July.

Barnsdall elementary students can enroll from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 31st. Parents or guardians need to bring a birth certificate, up to date immunization records or an exemption form and a Tribal Membership Card.

Seniors can also enroll on Monday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m. sophomores and juniors will be able to enroll on that Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.

Middle school students and freshmen can enroll on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from noon to 3 p.m. New students enrolling at Barnsdall are asked to enroll any time on that Monday.