Posted: Jul 17, 2024 10:15 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 10:15 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

If you have been downtown in Bartlesville lately then you might have noticed that the atmosphere has changed. Instead of being in Oklahoma you are transported to some more exotic and aesthetically pleasing place that is stuck in an earlier time period. With small, family owned businesses, to broadway shows, orchestra concerts, and gallery viewings, to quaint cafes and unique restaurants, Bartlesville is moving up.

That being said, what else is moving up?

Canaan Kallweit, manager of Palace Rooms, 1908, and Lollipops in Bartlesville Oklahoma, has been pleasantly content with how the community has responded to Lollipops.

Kallweit explains that the whole idea of opening the two restaurants started when he and his family moved from Norman to Bartlesville after he finished college; falling in love with the small town. He expresses his inspiration to show what Bartlesville is and what it could be when filled with passion and creativity.

That being said, Lollipops is thriving, leaving room for expansion projects.

Kallweit gives some insight on what they have been building in the alley.

Kallweit says that the deck should be finished and open to the public by next week due to the recent rain. He also says that the grant they received leaves room for another stage, which they hope to contribute back to the community when built. The rules for the outside portion of Lollipops are not too strict, but there will be no vaping or smoking allowed while on the deck. Pets are allowed as long as they are kept on a leash.

Whispers of a speakeasy is also linked to Lollipops and Palace Rooms called 1908.

Kallweit explains the ambiance created in 1908.

Booking prices are not set in stone, but have a lot of contributing factors like capacity and spending on food and drinks from 1908. The minimum capacity is 35, but can hold up to about 50 people. Located on the westside of Lollipops, Kallweit says that if you have questions or want to book the room for an event that you can call Palace Rooms at 918-907-1908.

