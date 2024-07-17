Posted: Jul 17, 2024 6:38 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 6:46 AM

Tom Davis

The Cherokee Nation is expanding its casino footprint as they apply to build another new casino near Bartlesville.

Cherokee Nation applied to build a new casino on U.S. Highway 75 south of Bartlesville city limits in June, only a few miles from the Osage Casino, which opened less than a year ago.