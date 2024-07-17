News
Local News
Posted: Jul 17, 2024 6:38 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 6:46 AM
Cherokee Nation Applies to Build a New Casino Near Bartlesville
Tom Davis
The Cherokee Nation is expanding its casino footprint as they apply to build another new casino near Bartlesville.
Cherokee Nation applied to build a new casino on U.S. Highway 75 south of Bartlesville city limits in June, only a few miles from the Osage Casino, which opened less than a year ago.
Chuck Garrett, Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO tells Chloe Abbott with our news partners at News on 6, "It's a good location; it has access to good roads and good transportation options, as well as there are a lot of residents." Garrett added, "We think that the Bartlesville area, in general, has the capacity to have demand for that facility as well."
