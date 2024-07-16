Posted: Jul 16, 2024 3:27 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2024 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Water Resources Board has given the Barnsdall Public Works Authority two million dollars in funding to improve the Waxhoma Dam. The Authority owns and operates that dam, which maintains Lake Waxhoma. Potable water is also serviced to just over 500 customers and Osage County Rural Water District Number 5. State Senator Bill Coleman and State Representative Judd Strom played a major role in getting this funding and Water Resource Board Executive Director Julie Cunningham had this to say on the aid:

“We are grateful to State Senator Bill Coleman and State Representative Judd Strom for their continued support of our financial assistance programs.”

The dam's condition rating is classified as unsatisfactory in large part due to damage to the concrete spillway. A proposed project would remove and replace the spillway to restore and ensure the dam's integrity and functionality. Thanks to this grant, it is estimated that customers will save more than three million dollars.