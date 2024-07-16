Posted: Jul 16, 2024 1:24 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2024 1:24 PM

Chase McNutt

A public drawing was held today by the Secretary of the State Election Board, Paul Ziriax, to determine the ballot order for political parties and Independent candidates for the November 5 General Election ballot. The drawing was held in accordance with state law at 9:30 a.m. at the State Capitol Building, Room G3, in Oklahoma City.

The results of the drawing and the order of political parties is as follows:

• Libertarian Party

• Republican Party

• Democratic Party

Recognized political party candidates appear on the ballot in that order. Independent candidates are placed on the ballot following the candidates of recognized political parties. If more than one Independent candidate files for a particular office, then a drawing is held to determine the ballot order of those Independent candidates.