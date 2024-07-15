Posted: Jul 15, 2024 3:07 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2024 3:41 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court Monday on the charge of trafficking marijuana. According to an arrest affidavit, Corey Fehr was arrested July 7th after police showed up to Therapeutic Cultivations in Bartlesville due to possible growing without OBN registration.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics conducted the search and found 222 live plants and approximately 290 pounds. Fehr is currently being held over on a $30,000 bond.