Posted: Jul 15, 2024 1:51 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2024 1:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County's Board of Commissioners took an unusual step Monday, sending a letter to a member of the Free Fair Board advising his services were no longer needed.

The letter is addressed to Fair Board member John Werts, who is one of three representatives from District 2. Werts has served on the board for several years.

The letter states that Werts is "no longer a good fit" for the board and that his appointment is being terminated effective July 15.