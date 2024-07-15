Posted: Jul 15, 2024 1:24 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2024 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Later in the meeting, there was discussion to hire Stacey Brace as a commissioners assistant. Before the Board could take a vote, Bud Beaston, who had ran for county commissioner of district two, asked them to table that agenda item for a week, something the commissioners didn't take kindly to.

Before approving the agenda item allowing Brace to become a commissioners assistant, Cartwright said that Brace will be housed in District One for the time being and made an open records request to the county clerk's office.

Brace was fired from working in the county clerk's office earlier this year. This will be the first commissioners assistant the Board has had since Kandy Jump.