Posted: Jul 15, 2024 1:19 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2024 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

During the new business portion of Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright informed the public that one of the Board members had attempted to put an agenda item on this week's meeting, but County Clerk Robin Slack denied that request.

Because the Board member made the attempt to get the agenda item on this week's meeting before the Friday morning deadline, Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane allowed the Board to talk about it is an item under new business. Cartwright said that he believes Slack is overstepping the boundaries of her job and the Board intended to send her a letter stating that.

In a broad sense, the Board stresses concerns over open business meetings, false statements regarding the courthouse annex project and keeping relationships strong among elected officials.