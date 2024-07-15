Posted: Jul 15, 2024 10:33 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2024 10:49 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning with the absence of Chairman Timmie Benson, but with everyone else present. The commissioners approved several items, including establishing an agreement with ACCO.

County Clerk Kay Spurgeon explains the agreement.

The commissioners also approved to reup their contract with Guy Engineering for the new fiscal year. There was an agreement to re-sign the contract with the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs and the commissioners for detention transportation.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am.