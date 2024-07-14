Posted: Jul 14, 2024 7:16 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2024 7:16 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the below statement following an attempt on President Trump’s life.

“President Trump, even with blood on his face, is not going to stop fighting for the American people. Please join us in praying for continued Providential protection for our 45th President (and future 47th), the attendees at today’s rally, and all their families. We send our sincerest gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.