Posted: Jul 12, 2024 3:49 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2024 4:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is reporting another telephone scam regarding arrest warrants.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland says the sheriff's office has received multiple phone calls from citizens Friday who say they have received a call from someone claiming to work for the sheriff's office who says the victim has warrants.

The caller claims to be officer Doug Malone and the number displayed has been 918-332-4000, which is the phone number for the sheriff's office.

Copeland says the WCSO does NOT have anyone by the name of Malone as a deputy, officer or staff member. These calls are an attempt to get money by claiming the person has to pay money to not be arrested.