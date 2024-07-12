Posted: Jul 12, 2024 12:05 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2024 12:05 PM

Nathan Thompson & Kelsey Walker

Kiley Roberson has been named director of the Bartlesville Public Library and Bartlesville Area History Museum following the retirement of current Director Shellie McGill later this month.

Roberson is set to begin her tenure with the City of Bartlesville on July 22. McGill will officially retire Aug. 1.

“Kiley’s knowledge, education and experience make her uniquely qualified to fill the leadership role for our cultural arts facilities,” said Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders. “She is a proven leader and a skilled librarian, and she is passionate about her craft. I am confident Kiley will continue to ensure that our library is a thriving and necessary community space, and I look forward to seeing what new ideas she brings to both the library and history museum.”

Roberson has an extensive background in library service, as well as public relations and communications. She served most recently as the chief operating officer for Tulsa City-County Library in Tulsa. She previously served as the organization’s chief strategy officer and communications director as well. She has also held positions with SemGroup Corporation in Tulsa as a corporate communications manager, in public relations for Tulsa Public Schools, and as a news producer for KOTV – The News on 6 in Tulsa.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism from Oklahoma State University, a Master of Communication Management from the University of Southern California, and a Master’s in Library Science from the University of Oklahoma.

She has been recognized for her work with multiple awards from both the International Association of Business Communicators and the Public Relations Society of America. She was an integral part of the team that led the Tulsa City-County Library to be selected as a Library Journal 5 Star Library Winner.