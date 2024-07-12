Posted: Jul 12, 2024 10:24 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2024 10:25 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are going to convene for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

The Board will have consideration to hire Stacey Brace as an assistant to the Board of Osage County Commissioners. There will also be discussion to consider participating in ACCO SIG in 2024-2025 and how to select a payment option.

There will also be discussion regarding meal delivery for the nutrition program at Monday's meeting.

That meeting will begin at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.