Posted: Jul 12, 2024 9:22 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2024 9:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners are scheduled to meet Monday morning to discuss agreements for the sheriff’s office and to accept donations for the county fair.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to take up a memorandum of understanding between the sheriff’s office and Copan Public Schools for school resource deputies in the upcoming school year. The commissioners are also expected to discuss an agreement with the Delaware Tribe of Indians for law enforcement services and a juvenile detention contract with Eastern Oklahoma Youth Services.

The commissioners are also expected to accept two donations for the Washington County Free Fair and discuss a change order for the construction of the Emergency Management Complex.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.