Posted: Jul 11, 2024 7:30 AMUpdated: Jul 11, 2024 9:47 AM

Tom Davis & Nathan Thompson

Former Washington County Sheriff Patrick Ballard has passed away.

Ballard served as sheriff for 14 years.

Ballard was a Bartlesville police lieutenant when he retired for the first time. Sheriff Larry Silver served from 1985-1993, but he lost his battle with cancer. The Washington County Commissioners appointed Ballard as sheriff in 1994 and he came out of retirement. He was re-elected every election year after that until he made the decision to retire again and not run for re-election in 2008.