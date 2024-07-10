Posted: Jul 10, 2024 12:50 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2024 12:50 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, they had the opportunity to apply for a community fire assistance 80/20 grant. This is something that they have received for the last two years and would like to receive for the 2025 fiscal year as well.

Funding that 20 percent is something that City Manager Jerry Eubanks said they will have look in to, though.