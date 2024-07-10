Posted: Jul 10, 2024 10:18 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2024 12:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Remote parts of the City of Bartlesville water system have recently detected biological activity. To address this issue, the City will be conducting a temporary switch from its current water disinfection system to a free chlorine system. This will begin on Monday and will take about six weeks.

Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said the switch could cause some taste and odor concerns for local residents, but is also a common practice:

"Temporary free chlorine conversion is a common industry standard and is routinely scheduled by some water providers using chloramine disinfection in an effort to ensure water quality throughout the distribution system."

This same conversion took place for the same reason last October.