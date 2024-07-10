Posted: Jul 10, 2024 6:34 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2024 6:34 AM

Tom Davis

For the past 14 years, Elder Care’s Cool Room Project has addressed the needs of seniors in Bartlesville during the summer months, offering relief to those who do not have air conditioning in their homes during the hottest months of the year. Air conditioners are loaned out free of charge to qualifying seniors 60 and older to provide a safe “cool room” during the deadly heat of summer days.

The intent of the project is not to cool the entire house but to allow one room to be a place to escape the scorching temperatures of summer. Units are loaned at the beginning of the summer and must be returned to Elder Care at the end. At least one room in the home must have a door that can be shut, allowing for that room to be “The Cool Room.” Additionally, the room must have a window near a 110-volt capacity outlet.

To learn more about the Cool Room Project, call Elder Care at 918-336-8500. Supply is limited.