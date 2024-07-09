Posted: Jul 09, 2024 3:41 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2024 3:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville marijuana grow facility has been raided and shut down by agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

The search warrant was served Monday at Therapeutic Cultivations in Bartlesville for growing and selling marijuana without an OBN Registration. OBN's Marijuana Enforcement Team Agents seized 222 marijuana plants and 290 pounds of processed marijuana. The operators of the facility are facing charges of Trafficking CDS Marijuana and Illegal Cultivation.

Anyone with information about criminal drug activity can anonymously report it to OBN via Facebook Direct Messaging.