Posted: Jul 09, 2024 3:01 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2024 3:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Tri County Tech Foundation will have an additional $7,000 in funds to ensure students are not denied an education due to lack of resources thanks to a grant from the Arvest Foundation.

The donation will be used to support an emergency assistance program to provide aid to students when unforeseen financial emergencies could compromise attendance and program completion.

David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region, and Arvest Wealth Management trust officer Eric Cook presented the check to Kim Smith, Chief Administrative Officer & Foundation Executive Director, and Champagne Kane, Foundation Coordinator.

“It is our privilege to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help remove barriers to education for students pursuing a technical degree,” Nickel said.