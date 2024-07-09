Posted: Jul 09, 2024 2:21 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2024 2:21 PM

Chase McNutt

A Dewey man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on the charges of child neglect and assault and battery on a police officer. Reynaldo Vasquez Jr. was arrested on July 7th on the charge of child neglect and was being taken to the Washington County Jail for booking.

According to an affidavit, after arriving at the jail, Vasquez allegedly jerked and spun out of the hold of an officer and “intentionally” elbowed the officer in the left flank. Vasquez told police that it was an accident.

Vasquez is being held on a $20,000 bond and his next court date will be on July 19th.