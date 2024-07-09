Posted: Jul 09, 2024 8:42 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2024 9:29 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Downtown Bartlesville is growing, and so is the community. Small businesses alike are thriving thanks to the endless support of the community and the influx of new customers. Some have lasted and some have not, but those that stay have some cause for celebration.

Moxie on 2nd is celebrating 7 years on July 13. The festivities will include a sidewalk sale and free snow cones from 10-12 p.m. Moxie on 2nd will also open at 8 a.m.

Moxie on 2nd is located at 118 E 2nd St, Bartlesville, Oklahoma. For any more questions call 918-876-6943.