Posted: Jul 08, 2024 3:06 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2024 9:25 AM
Nowata County Commish Accept Donations at Monday's Meeting
Chase McNutt
The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning and covered several topics in the meeting. County Clerk Kay Spurgeon announced a couple of donations, including one for the Nowata County Jail.
Spurgeon also later announced that the CODA membership dues are coming up this year and they have increased over $400 from last year to this year. Spurgeon explains.
The County Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 a.m. and the meeting is open to the public.
