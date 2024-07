Posted: Jul 08, 2024 2:15 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2024 2:15 PM

Ty Loftis

This weekend, the Osage Ballet will be having two special performances, as the group will be performing this Friday and Saturday in Osage Beach, Missouri at the School of the Osage.

This is a contemporary ballet featuring dance to tell a deep and moving story of the Osage people from centuries ago to today. Friday and Saturday's shows begin at 7:30 p.m.