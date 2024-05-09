Posted: May 09, 2024 7:18 PMUpdated: May 09, 2024 7:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

FEMA is on their way to Barnsdall.

That message drew a huge round of applause and cheers Thursday evening from a crowd gathered at Barnsdall Stadium to hear a message from Mayor Johnny Kelley and several other disaster teams who have descended on the Osage County community after an EF-4 tornado destroyed the east side of town Monday night.

Mayor Kelley said he has been working around the clock to get assistance to Barnsdall, and found out just before the town meeting that the representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will set up shop Friday at the Osage County District Barn at 506 Fifth Street.

The mayor says he was pleased to share the news with his devastated hometown, not only that federal assistance is on its way, but just how many volunteer agencies have provided help in the immediate aftermath of the tornado

Mayor Kelley says Barnsdall will rebuild stronger than ever. He also shared that Barnsdall Nursing Home, which was heavily damaged will be repaired and reopened. He also says, although he has not been able to get official confirmation, he is confident NuCera Solutions - the wax plant in town and Barnsdall's largest employer - will also rebuild.